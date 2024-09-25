FIU Becomes a Top 50 Ranked Public University!

Recording artist ‘Pitbull’ buys naming rights to FIU football stadium The Florida International University Athletics Department made history Tuesday with the announcement of a partnership with recording artist Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull. (MARGI RENTIS/Margi Rentis (FIU))

I’m excited to share that Florida International University (FIU) has made a splash by breaking into the Top 50 public universities, ranking No. 46 in the latest U.S. News & World Report. This is a significant leap… 18 spots higher than last year.

FIU also tied for No. 1 in social mobility, showcasing its ability to help graduates elevate their careers and economic status. For those of us navigating our 20s and 30s, this is particularly relevant as we strive for success in an evolving job market.

The university’s international business program remains a standout at No. 2 nationally, alongside rising programs in engineering, nursing, and psychology. This growth not only highlights FIU’s dedication to quality education but also reinforces Miami’s role as a center for opportunity and innovation.

So let’s celebrate this achievement and continue to support our Panthers as they climb higher!