FIU Defends Pitbull Stadium Deal After Missing Anthem Raises Questions

The Florida International University Athletics Department made history Tuesday with the announcement of a partnership with recording artist Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull.

Florida International University is speaking out after a report questioned its deal with Pitbull .

A journalist looked into the agreement and pointed out that months into the deal, some of the things people were expecting have not happened. That includes an FIU anthem, a performance at the stadium, and promotion tied to the school.

That is what got people talking.

On March 30, FIU Athletics and Pitbull posted a joint statement on social media saying they are still aligned and committed to the partnership. They also said the reports are based on incomplete information.

FIU confirmed Pitbull has already made the first two payments ahead of schedule, with the next one still expected.

So while the deal itself is still in place, people are still waiting to see if those missing pieces actually show up. Knowing the perfectionist Pitbull is, he is probably dotting his I’s and crossing his t’s behind the scenes.