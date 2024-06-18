Flamingos Are Coming Back to South Florida and You Won’t Believe What These Kinky Birds Do to Breed

These freaky, kinky, pink-y birds are making a comeback to South Florida. American flamingos are native to South Florida however they have not nested or existed in significant, wild populations here for more than a century.

In recent years these birds have found their way back to their native home. The only problem with getting the flamingo population back up is that they are monogamous birds and, oh yeah, they won’t breed unless at least 30 other flamingos are watching them do it!

In order for Zoos to encourage breeding, they are using MIRRORS. These mirrors stimulate them to breed. It is tricking them to make them think lots of other birds are watching them according to Zoo Miami’s very own Ron Magill.