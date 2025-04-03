Flamingos Could Finally Become Florida’s Official State Bird

Jason Cameron/Getty Images
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

From Miami Vice to Florida souvenirs, the American flamingo has long been a Sunshine State icon—yet our official bird remains the Northern mockingbird. That may soon change.

A Senate committee unanimously advanced a bill to designate the flamingo as Florida’s state bird. Advocates, including Sen. Ileana Garcia, argue the change is about more than symbolism—it’s about identity and conservation.

Once nearly wiped out by hunting, wild flamingo populations are making a comeback, with sightings increasing in Florida Bay and the Keys, particularly after Hurricane Idalia. Despite past misconceptions that wild flamingos were escapees, experts now confirm they are a native species.

Supporters, including a flamingo-sweater-clad Barbara DeVane, cheered the bill’s progress. A companion House bill is also in motion, which would designate the Florida scrub jay as the state’s official songbird.

Is it finally time for the flamingo to take its rightful place? Stay tuned! 🦩

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!