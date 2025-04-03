Flamingos Could Finally Become Florida’s Official State Bird

From Miami Vice to Florida souvenirs, the American flamingo has long been a Sunshine State icon—yet our official bird remains the Northern mockingbird. That may soon change.

A Senate committee unanimously advanced a bill to designate the flamingo as Florida’s state bird. Advocates, including Sen. Ileana Garcia, argue the change is about more than symbolism—it’s about identity and conservation.

Once nearly wiped out by hunting, wild flamingo populations are making a comeback, with sightings increasing in Florida Bay and the Keys, particularly after Hurricane Idalia. Despite past misconceptions that wild flamingos were escapees, experts now confirm they are a native species.

Supporters, including a flamingo-sweater-clad Barbara DeVane, cheered the bill’s progress. A companion House bill is also in motion, which would designate the Florida scrub jay as the state’s official songbird.

Is it finally time for the flamingo to take its rightful place? Stay tuned! 🦩