A Flight to Forget: Couple Forced to Sit Next to Deceased Passenger for Hours

What was supposed to be the start of a dream vacation to Italy turned into a nightmare for Australian couple Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin after they were forced to sit next to a deceased passenger for four hours on their Qatar Airways flight. The tragedy unfolded mid-flight when a woman collapsed and died, leaving the crew struggling to move her to another area. With no alternative, they placed her body in Ring’s seat, covering her with a blanket, while the couple remained beside her for the rest of the journey. Despite visible empty seats elsewhere, the pair claimed they weren’t given the option to move, calling the experience “traumatic” and “heartbreaking.” Now, they say they’ve received no support or counseling from the airline, leaving them to process the distressing ordeal alone. While Qatar Airways has since apologized, the couple is still waiting for the care and acknowledgment they feel they deserve.