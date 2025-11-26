Flo Rida and Marshmello Headlining NYE at Bayfront Park!

Bayfront Park is getting ready for one of the biggest celebrations of the year, and the lineup they just announced says everything about how Miami plans to welcome 2026. The Countdown Miami at Bayfront is bringing some major names to the stage, and the mix of artists is exactly what you expect from a city that knows how to throw a proper New Year’s Eve party.

Marshmello, Nicky Jam, Flo Rida, Gente de Zona, and Toño Rosario are all set to perform, with DJ M Dot hosting the night. It is the kind of lineup that keeps the crowd moving from the moment the music starts until that final countdown, and it already feels like one of those Miami nights everyone will be talking about the next day.

The announcement also confirmed that the event will offer free RSVP options, along with VIP Open Bar tickets for anyone who wants the full experience. Tickets go live December 3 at 1 PM EST on TheCountdownMiami.com, and based on the excitement around the lineup, people are already getting ready.