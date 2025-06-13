Flo Rida Performing Live at LIV Nightclub June 28!

Remember when Flo Rida was supposed to shut it down at the Miami Worldcenter block party in May… and then cue the monsoon? Yeah, we were all ready to dance in the street—until the skies had other plans.

But he’s making it up to us big time. Flo Rida is taking over LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, June 28 at 8 p.m., and this time, not even a Category 5 could stop the party (don’t quote me on that).

It’s all part of BLEAULIVE, the resort’s legendary concert series that’s hosted everyone from Pitbull to Calvin Harris—and now one of Miami’s own is stepping into the spotlight.