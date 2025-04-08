Flood Advisory in Effect for Broward County After Heavy Rain

A cold front swept through South Florida today, bringing up to 3 inches of rain in parts of Broward County, including Pembroke Pines and Miramar. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory that’s in effect until 6 p.m.

The heavy downpours caused reduced visibility and ponding on roads, making for a messy afternoon commute. While the rain is starting to let up, scattered showers could still roll through this evening.

Expect cooler temps and drier air overnight—but for now, take it slow on the roads!

⚠️Heads up Broward County!



🌧️ A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of the county between I-75 and the Turnpike as a band of showers and storms trains over the area.



🚗 Please exercise caution while on the road! #flwx https://t.co/Xp0R92IhyO pic.twitter.com/SpQoBXpG0I — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 8, 2025