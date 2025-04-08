Flood Advisory in Effect for Broward County After Heavy Rain

Hurricane Ian strikes South Carolina (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

A cold front swept through South Florida today, bringing up to 3 inches of rain in parts of Broward County, including Pembroke Pines and Miramar. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory that’s in effect until 6 p.m.

The heavy downpours caused reduced visibility and ponding on roads, making for a messy afternoon commute. While the rain is starting to let up, scattered showers could still roll through this evening.

Expect cooler temps and drier air overnight—but for now, take it slow on the roads!

