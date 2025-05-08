Florida Bans Cell Phones in Schools for Younger Students!

FILE PHOTO: An Arizona teacher has quit because he says his students are addicted to their phones.

Heads up, parents—starting July 1st, Florida’s new rule kicks in: no cell phones for elementary and middle school students during the entire school day. Not just in class—we’re talking from the first bell to the last. That means no texting, TikToks, or sneaky scrolls between periods.

High schoolers aren’t totally off the hook either. A pilot program in six counties will test this same all-day ban to see how it goes.

Some parents are raising concerns—like what happens if there’s an emergency on a field trip? But lawmakers say schools managed just fine before smartphones, and parents can still call the front office if needed.

This change is part of a bigger education bill that also makes it easier for schools to convert to charter status and gives charter schools a cut of local sales-tax money.

So if you’ve got a kid in school, it’s time to start talking about the new normal—because come July, those phones will be off limits till dismissal.