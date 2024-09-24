Florida Cities Are Considered The Best For Vegans & Vegetarians!

Variety of fruits and nuts Variety of fruits and nuts on gray background (Claudia Totir/Getty Images)

By Martica Lopez

As we gear up for World Vegetarian Day on October 1 and World Vegan Day on November 1, it’s a great time to spotlight how South Florida is stepping up for plant-based eaters. Thanks to a recent WalletHub report, we now know just how lucky we are to live in cities like Orlando, Miami, and Tampa, which rank high for vegan and vegetarian options.

Orlando: A Green Wonderland

Did you know Orlando is the second-best city for vegans and vegetarians in the entire country? With a plethora of juice and smoothie bars, abundant vegetable nurseries, and a vibrant festival scene like Central Florida VegFest, this city is a haven for herbivores. Plus, if you’re on a budget, Orlando shines with some of the lowest prices for vegetarian staples—think bananas and cereals that won’t break the bank. The city offers a whopping number of salad shops, making it easier than ever to eat fresh.

Miami: Salad Central

Miami isn’t far behind, landing in the number 8 spot on the list, with the highest concentration of salad shops per capita. With a colorful food scene that celebrates diversity, you’ll find countless restaurants serving up creative vegan and vegetarian dishes that are as delicious as they are Instagrammable. Plus, our local grocery stores offer plenty of fresh produce options, ensuring that plant-based eating is both easy and accessible.

Tampa: A Rising Star

Tampa rounds out our trio landing the #10 spot, offering a vibrant culinary landscape that’s increasingly accommodating to plant-based diets. With numerous eateries serving innovative meatless options and community-supported agriculture programs popping up, it’s becoming a go-to spot for those seeking a healthier lifestyle.

To see the full list, click here!
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!