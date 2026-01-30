Florida Driver’s License Exams Will Be English Only Starting in February!

If you or someone you know is planning to take a driver’s license test, there’s a major change coming.

Starting February 6, Florida will only offer driver’s license exams in English. That means no more translated written tests and no interpreters during the exam. This applies to all license types, including tests that are given orally.

State officials say this change is coming after a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike last summer that killed three people. The driver involved reportedly failed his commercial driver’s license test multiple times, could not properly read or speak English, and still ended up on the road. Investigators also said he struggled to read road signs, which raised serious concerns about safety.

Because of that case and increased focus on roadway safety, Florida leaders say they want to make sure all drivers can clearly understand road signs, traffic laws, and instructions in English before getting behind the wheel.

If you or a family member is getting ready to take a test, it’s important to start preparing in English now so there are no surprises.

