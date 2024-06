Gas Station MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Carolina Villar pumps gas on February 4, 2013 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that gas pump prices are at their highest level on record for this period of the year and may be an indication that the year ahead may see even higher records. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle)

Summer is finally here and gas prices in Florida have continued to drop for the past three weeks.

According to AAA, Florida’s gas prices have hit the lowest mark since February with an average of $3.23 per gallon!

In Florida, the most expensive gas can be found in various places including the Keys ($3.53), West Palm ($3.48), and Miami ($3.35).