Florida Gators’ Epic Comeback Clinches National Championship After 20 Years

Florida is a national champion once again! Nearly two decades after their last title, the Gators stunned the Houston Cougars in a thrilling NCAA Tournament final. In a game that saw Houston leading for most of the way, Florida mounted a stunning comeback. Down by 12 in the second half, the Gators clawed their way back, taking their first lead with just 46 seconds left.

With the game on the line, Houston had the final possession, but a missed shot by Emanuel Sharp and a loose ball recovery by Florida sealed the victory. Despite a tough shooting night for star players, Florida’s resilience shone through, earning them their first championship since 2007.

In a nail-biting finish, Florida showed that sometimes all you need is a moment to change the game. The Cougars’ quest for their first title continues, but for the Gators, the wait is finally over!

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!