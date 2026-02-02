Florida Is Officially Letting People Pick Up Frozen Iguanas

An iguana stunned by the cold lies immobile on a house deck, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in South Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has issued an executive order temporarily allowing people to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit.

According to the FWC, green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida that negatively impact both the environment and the economy. During cold weather, these reptiles can enter a state of torpor, temporarily losing muscle control and sometimes falling from trees.

To assist with removal efforts, FWC staff will accept cold-stunned iguanas from the public at five locations:

Marathon: FWC South Florida Regional Lab

FWC South Florida Regional Lab Sunrise: FWC Office

FWC Office Tequesta: FWC Tequesta Field Lab

FWC Tequesta Field Lab Fort Myers: FWC Law Enforcement Office

FWC Law Enforcement Office Lakeland: FWC Southwest Regional Office

Drop-offs will be available Sunday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, and Monday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The FWC advises wearing protective gloves and long sleeves when handling iguanas. Animals must be placed in a secure cloth bag, then transported in a locked container labeled “Prohibited Reptiles.” Officials warn residents not to bring iguanas indoors to warm them up and to transport them directly to an FWC location to prevent recovery and escape.