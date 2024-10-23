Florida is one of the least safe states in the U.S.

In Weak Economy, Boat Dumping In Miami Waterways Increases MIAMI - APRIL 22: The city of Miami skyline seen from the ocean on April 22, 2009 in Miami, Florida. Though it is hard for law enforcement officers to determine which boats have been abandoned unless they wash-up on shore or are a navigational hazard the downturn in the economy has shown that derelict/abandoned boats are becoming more of a problem from California to Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to a recent WalletHub report, Florida ranks as one of the top five least safe states in the U.S. (#4 on the list). This comprehensive analysis examined factors such as crime rates, financial security, climate-related disasters, and more, revealing serious concerns about the safety of our communities.

One of the most alarming findings is that Florida has the highest uninsured adult population in the nation, coming in at 47th for health coverage access. This leaves many of our neighbors vulnerable and highlights the urgent need for policies that prioritize healthcare for all Floridians.

For a deeper dive into the statistics and rankings, check out the full report on WalletHub’s website.