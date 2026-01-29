Florida is One of the Top States for Valentine’s Day Proposals!

If it feels like everyone around you is suddenly getting engaged, you are not imagining it. Florida was just ranked as one of the top states in the country for Valentine’s Day proposals.

New nationwide data shows Florida is the third most likely state for people to pop the question this Valentine’s season. Florida scored a 199 on the Valentine’s Engagement Likelihood Index, compared to the national average of 100. That means proposal related activity in Florida is almost double the national average.

Only Georgia and New York ranked higher.

So why is Florida so high on the list. The ranking is based on what people are searching for online, especially when it comes to engagement rings and proposal planning. Basically, people in Florida are showing strong signs that a proposal is coming soon.

The data also breaks down what kind of rings Floridians are looking for the most right now. In Florida, the most searched for ring styles include oval and solitaire rings, along with lab grown diamonds, Art Deco styles, and split shank and prong settings. When it comes to metal, gold is the top choice.

In simple terms, Florida couples are shopping for rings and planning proposals at a much higher rate than most of the country.

So if you start seeing a lot of new rings on fingers this February, now you know why.

Florida is officially in proposal mode.