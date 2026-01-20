Florida Named One of the Top 10 States for Driving!

MIAMI, FL - MAY 27: Vehicle traffic is seen on I-95 as people prepare for the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2016 in Miami, Florida. AAA is predicting 34 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more for Memorial Day weekend, the most since 2005. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If driving in South Florida sometimes feels like a daily test of patience, this new study tells a slightly different story.

A new study from WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 factors tied to driving conditions, including traffic, safety, cost of ownership, road quality, and access to vehicle maintenance. Florida ranked No. 6 overall. I know that may shock you BUT here is why we ranked so high!

Florida stood out in several categories. The state ranked 8th for safety and 2nd for access to vehicles and maintenance. It also ranked among the states with the lowest rush hour traffic congestion, placing 41st nationwide, meaning less time stuck in traffic compared to states like California, New Jersey, and Maryland. Florida also ranked 5th in the country for auto repair shops per capita.

Traffic is not just frustrating, it is expensive. In 2025, congestion cost the average driver $894, with nearly 49 hours spent sitting in traffic.

Top 10 States for Best Driving Conditions

Vermont Iowa Kansas Nebraska Indiana Florida Alabama Tennessee North Carolina Minnesota

Driving in South Florida may not always feel easy, but compared to much of the country, the Sunshine State continues to rank as one of the better places to be behind the wheel.