Florida Offers Free Swimming Lessons For Kids!

The state of Florida has launched an amazing initiative: the Swimming Lesson Voucher Program, designed to provide free swimming lessons for kids ages 4 and under.

Launched by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, this program aims to increase water safety and help prevent drowning, a vital concern for families living in our vibrant coastal community. With support from the Florida Department of Health and various local partners, this initiative is all about keeping our children safe in and around water.

How to Apply:

If you’re interested, applying is straightforward! You’ll need to provide:

- Your child’s date of birth (must be 4 years or younger)

- Proof of income (family income should be at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines)

- Proof of Florida residency

You can find the application on the Florida Department of Health’s “Water Smart Florida” website.