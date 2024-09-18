Florida Panthers Are Staying In Broward County

GO CATS GO!

Game 7: The Florida Panthers celebrate their 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Ian James

Good news hockey fans! The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers have extended their agreement with Broward County, ensuring the team stays through 2033, with the option to extend even further. The Panthers will also contribute $51.5 million to pay off debt on the county-owned arena, while Broward County will invest $25 million annually in the facility. The team will also donate over $11 million to local causes and youth hockey. With recent successes, including record attendance, the Panthers have become a key part of South Florida’s sports landscape, cementing their long-term commitment to the area.

GO CATS GO!

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!