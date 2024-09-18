Florida Panthers Are Staying In Broward County

Good news hockey fans! The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers have extended their agreement with Broward County, ensuring the team stays through 2033, with the option to extend even further. The Panthers will also contribute $51.5 million to pay off debt on the county-owned arena, while Broward County will invest $25 million annually in the facility. The team will also donate over $11 million to local causes and youth hockey. With recent successes, including record attendance, the Panthers have become a key part of South Florida’s sports landscape, cementing their long-term commitment to the area.

