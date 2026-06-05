Florida Ranked Among the Top 10 State Economies in the U.S. for 2026

If it feels like everyone is moving to Florida and opening a business… there’s a reason for that.

A new WalletHub study ranked Florida as the No. 10 state economy in the country for 2026 after comparing all 50 states and Washington, D.C. in areas like economic growth, unemployment, startup activity, and innovation.

Florida really stood out in two categories. The Sunshine State ranked No. 2 in the nation for GDP growth and No. 1 for startup activity, meaning more new businesses are launching here than anywhere else in the country.

The study also ranked Florida No. 6 for economic activity, No. 19 for economic health, and No. 29 for innovation potential.

Whether you’ve noticed new neighborhoods popping up, more companies moving in, or just more people calling Florida home, these rankings suggest the state’s economy isn’t slowing down anytime soon.