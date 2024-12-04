Florida Ranks #5 for Fraud!

By Martica Lopez

I’ve got some news that’ll make you double-check your bank account. Florida ranks 5th in the nation for fraud and 3rd in identity theft complaints. With $10 billion lost to scams last year, we’re one of the top states at risk, and fraudsters are loving our busy, tech-savvy lifestyle. From tourists to retirees, Florida is a prime target.

Fake IRS calls to tech scams, fraudsters are coming for your wallet. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here’s how to stay safe:

- Hang up on suspicious calls.

- Use strong, unique passwords.

- Monitor your credit regularly.

- Be cautious with “too good to be true” deals.

Let’s keep our wallets safe, Miami! Got any fraud tips or stories? Drop them in the comments!

See the full list here!
