Florida Residents Can Visit Disney for as Low as $60 a Day this Summer!

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 8: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) is seen on October 8, 2014. Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom will begin to reopen on July 11, 2020, followed by EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to head back to Disney—this is it. Walt Disney World just dropped their Summer Magic Ticket and it’s made just for us Floridians.

You can grab a 4-day ticket for only $60 a day—that’s $240 total plus tax. Don’t need all four days? There’s a 3-day option for $225 and a 2-day for $210. All tickets are valid from May 18 through September 27, and there are no blockout dates.

You can use your days back-to-back or spread them out, which makes planning around summer schedules way easier. Just make sure to grab advance park reservations—those are still required.

Want even more magic? Add-ons are available:

The Park Hopper option is $40 extra, and lets you visit more than one park in a single day.

The Water Park and Sports option is $35 extra, and gives you bonus visits to Disney water parks, golf courses, and mini golf.

Or upgrade to the Park Hopper Plus for $53 more, and get the best of both worlds.

All tickets and add-ons expire September 27, 2025, and are nonrefundable—so make the most of it!

Planning a summer staycation? Disney just made it a whole lot more tempting.