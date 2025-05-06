Florida Residents Can Visit Disney for as Low as $60 a Day this Summer!

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to head back to Disney—this is it. Walt Disney World just dropped their Summer Magic Ticket and it’s made just for us Floridians.
You can grab a 4-day ticket for only $60 a day—that’s $240 total plus tax. Don’t need all four days? There’s a 3-day option for $225 and a 2-day for $210. All tickets are valid from May 18 through September 27, and there are no blockout dates.
You can use your days back-to-back or spread them out, which makes planning around summer schedules way easier. Just make sure to grab advance park reservations—those are still required.
Want even more magic? Add-ons are available:
- The Park Hopper option is $40 extra, and lets you visit more than one park in a single day.
- The Water Park and Sports option is $35 extra, and gives you bonus visits to Disney water parks, golf courses, and mini golf.
- Or upgrade to the Park Hopper Plus for $53 more, and get the best of both worlds.
All tickets and add-ons expire September 27, 2025, and are nonrefundable—so make the most of it!
Planning a summer staycation? Disney just made it a whole lot more tempting.