Florida Residents Can Visit Universal Orlando Unlimited Times for $199 Through December

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to plan a weekend getaway from South Florida, Universal Orlando just gave you one.

The theme park resort has brought back one of its most popular Florida resident deals, offering unlimited admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure for just $199 plus tax through December 16, 2026.

The ticket includes Park-to-Park access, meaning you can hop between both parks as much as you’d like during your visit. It also includes a ride on the Hogwarts Express, which transports guests between Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

The offer is perfect for anyone planning multiple trips this fall, especially with Universal’s holiday celebrations kicking off on November 14. Guests will be able to enjoy seasonal favorites like Grinchmas and Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at no additional cost.

The ticket does not include admission to Epic Universe, Volcano Bay or separately ticketed events like Halloween Horror Nights.

To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to be a Florida resident and provide proof of residency, such as a Florida driver’s license, state issued ID, voter registration card or a valid Florida college or university ID.

And for South Floridians, getting there is easier than ever. You can hop on Brightline from Miami to Orlando for a quick theme park getaway, or make the drive and turn it into a weekend trip.

If you’ve been thinking about making multiple visits to Universal before the holidays, this deal could easily pay for itself after just a couple of trips.