Florida Sues TikTok Over Child Safety And Age Verification Concerns

The legal battle between Florida and TikTok is heating up again.

Florida has filed a lawsuit against the social media platform, arguing that stronger measures are needed to prevent younger children from creating accounts and accessing content online. TikTok maintains that it has safety features in place for teens and continues to make updates to comply with state laws.

The lawsuit is part of a larger conversation happening across the country about social media safety, age verification, screen time, and the role tech companies should play in protecting young users.

As the case moves through the courts, it could have implications not only for TikTok users in Florida but for how social media platforms operate nationwide.