Florida Troopers and Good Samaritans Team Up for a Four-Legged Highway Chase in Fort Lauderdale

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Morning commuters on I-595 in Fort Lauderdale witnessed an unusual high-speed chase—not involving cars, but a runaway pit bull dodging traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers Daniel Antonini and Samantha Lopez sprang into action, shutting down lanes to rescue the frightened pup. “It was the first time I received a call like that,” Antonini admitted.

Despite their best efforts, the energetic dog turned the interstate into her personal playground, dodging officers and bystanders alike. Even passing drivers joined the chase, creating a rare moment of unity in South Florida traffic.

Lopez had a breakthrough idea—open the door to an FHP cruiser and let the exhausted pup jump in. It worked. “Thankfully, she did,” Lopez said, earning a lighthearted call for a raise from onlookers.

The pit bull was taken to the Humane Society of Broward County, where she’ll recover before being put up for adoption. Antonini and Lopez even stopped by to check on their four-legged fugitive.

With luck, this unexpected adventure will lead to a loving forever home for the spirited pup.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

