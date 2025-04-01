Florida Troopers and Good Samaritans Team Up for a Four-Legged Highway Chase in Fort Lauderdale

Morning commuters on I-595 in Fort Lauderdale witnessed an unusual high-speed chase—not involving cars, but a runaway pit bull dodging traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers Daniel Antonini and Samantha Lopez sprang into action, shutting down lanes to rescue the frightened pup. “It was the first time I received a call like that,” Antonini admitted.

Despite their best efforts, the energetic dog turned the interstate into her personal playground, dodging officers and bystanders alike. Even passing drivers joined the chase, creating a rare moment of unity in South Florida traffic.

RUFF RIDE ON 595! A PITBULL ON THE LOOSE! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/lmWomw7z2E — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) March 31, 2025

Lopez had a breakthrough idea—open the door to an FHP cruiser and let the exhausted pup jump in. It worked. “Thankfully, she did,” Lopez said, earning a lighthearted call for a raise from onlookers.

The pit bull was taken to the Humane Society of Broward County, where she’ll recover before being put up for adoption. Antonini and Lopez even stopped by to check on their four-legged fugitive.

With luck, this unexpected adventure will lead to a loving forever home for the spirited pup.