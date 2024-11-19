Florida Woman Accused of Hurricane Aid Fraud Blames Botox for Younger Look

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A Florida woman’s attempt to defraud hurricane aid programs took an unexpected twist when she claimed Botox was the secret to her youthful appearance. Veronica Torres, 44, was charged with filing a false public assistance claim after allegedly using her mother’s identity to secure nearly $8,000 in disaster relief.

Bradenton police say Torres used her mother’s ID and Social Security number to file a claim, stating she was displaced from her home due to hurricane damage. However, when she arrived to collect the check, a city employee noticed her youthful appearance didn’t match the age on the application. Torres explained her appearance was due to Botox treatments, but her excuse didn’t hold up.

Police arrested Torres the following day. She was released on a $2,500 bond.

The case highlights the challenges in safeguarding disaster relief funds, especially as communities like Bradenton, which faced recent hurricanes Helene and Milton, continue to recover. Fraud like this not only diverts aid from those in need but also undermines trust in public programs.

While the Botox defense might raise eyebrows, authorities made it clear: no amount of cosmetic enhancement can cover up a felony.

