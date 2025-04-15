Florida, You’ve Got More Time to File Your Taxes!

If you haven’t filed your federal tax return yet, good news: the IRS just extended the deadline for all Floridians to May 1, 2025 because of Hurricane Milton.

This extension applies to anyone who was supposed to file during March or April, including those with a valid extension for their 2023 return. It also covers estimated tax payments and quarterly payroll returns. The extension is automatic—you don’t need to call or apply for it, as long as the IRS has your Florida address on file.

If you moved or your tax records are in Florida but you’re not, call the IRS at 866-562-5227 to make sure you’re covered. And if you had hurricane-related losses, you might be able to claim those on either your 2023 or 2024 return. Just remember to include FEMA #3622-EM on your paperwork.