Florida’s Back-to-School Tax-Free Holiday Starts Today!

If back-to-school shopping has been sitting on your to-do list, this is your sign to finally get it done.

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday officially starts today and runs through August 20, giving families a full month to save on everyday school essentials before the new school year begins.

That means you won’t pay sales tax on:

Clothing, shoes and backpacks priced at $100 or less

School supplies priced at $50 or less

Learning aids and puzzles priced at $30 or less

Personal computers and qualifying computer accessories priced at $1,500 or less

And it’s not just for parents. If you’ve been thinking about replacing your laptop, picking up a new backpack for work, or stocking up on office supplies, this is a good time to do it while you can skip the sales tax.

Let’s be honest… back-to-school shopping adds up fast. Between clothes, supplies and electronics, every dollar counts. So if you’re planning to shop anyway, you might as well keep a little extra money in your pocket.