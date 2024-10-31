Florida’s Favorite Halloween Movies in 2024

It’s finally here! Halloween night has crept up on us, and it’s time to dive into some spooky fun! Wondering what movies are most popular to watch this Halloween? Holiday Calendar just dropped the rankings, so let’s take a look at the Halloween classics that Floridians can’t get enough of this year!

Turns out, the eerie tale that tops Florida’s list in 2024 is The Nightmare Before Christmas! It’s no surprise, as this hauntingly magical Tim Burton film captures that perfect mix of creepy and whimsical.

Happy Halloween! Here are Florida’s top picks for spooky movies this year:

1. The Nightmare Before Christmas

2. Coraline

3. Hocus Pocus

4. Corpse Bride

5. IT

Grab your favorite snacks, turn down the lights, and enjoy the scares!