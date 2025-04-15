Florida's Favorite McDonald's Menu Items in 2025

The outside of a standalone McDonald's. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Martica Lopez

It’s World McDonald’s Day, and if you needed an excuse to hit the drive-thru—this is it!

A new 2025 study from Holiday Calendar just dropped the Most Popular McDonald’s Food by State list, and Florida… you’ve got taste! Drumroll, please—our top pick isn’t the Big Mac or the nuggets—it’s the McChicken!

Here’s how Florida ranked its faves this year:

1. McChicken

2. Chicken McNuggets

3. Big Mac

4. French Fries

5. Quarter Pounder

Honestly, no matter where your loyalty lies, there’s something comforting about indulging in your go-to McDonald’s order.

So whether you’re team nugget, burger, or fries… treat yourself today. You’ve earned it.

Now excuse me while I go place a mobile order—extra fries, please.

See where everyone else ranked HERE!
