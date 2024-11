FILE PHOTO: Target is the latest retailer to offer an economical Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving is almost here, and Florida has spoken—Macaroni & Cheese is the ultimate side dish for 2024! While Green Bean Casserole topped the charts in 20 states nationwide, we Floridians know there’s nothing better than cheesy, baked perfection.

Here’s how our top sides stack up:

1. Macaroni and Cheese

2. Green Bean Casserole

3. Gravy

4. Mashed Potatoes

5. Sweet Potato Casserole

So, Miami, will mac & cheese be on your table this year?