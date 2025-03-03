Florida’s Orange Crisis: How It’s Squeezing Tropicana Dry

Tropicana, once a powerhouse in the orange juice industry, is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Stronger hurricanes, a devastating citrus disease, and shifting consumer preferences have created the perfect storm, pushing the company toward financial distress. With orange production at its lowest in nearly 90 years due to climate change-driven disasters and citrus greening disease, supply shortages have sent OJ prices soaring, turning off cost-conscious shoppers. Meanwhile, consumers are gravitating toward healthier alternatives like teas and sparkling waters, further squeezing Tropicana’s market share. Even attempts to offset costs—such as shrinking bottle sizes—have backfired, frustrating loyal customers. As sales and profits continue to plummet, Tropicana’s survival is in question, leaving the future of this iconic brand hanging in the balance.