Florida’s Orange Crisis: How It’s Squeezing Tropicana Dry

Tropicana could file for bankruptcy amid financial crisis, orange production downturn
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Tropicana, once a powerhouse in the orange juice industry, is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Stronger hurricanes, a devastating citrus disease, and shifting consumer preferences have created the perfect storm, pushing the company toward financial distress. With orange production at its lowest in nearly 90 years due to climate change-driven disasters and citrus greening disease, supply shortages have sent OJ prices soaring, turning off cost-conscious shoppers. Meanwhile, consumers are gravitating toward healthier alternatives like teas and sparkling waters, further squeezing Tropicana’s market share. Even attempts to offset costs—such as shrinking bottle sizes—have backfired, frustrating loyal customers. As sales and profits continue to plummet, Tropicana’s survival is in question, leaving the future of this iconic brand hanging in the balance.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!