Florida’s population surpasses 23 million in 2024!

There is a salsa song in Spanish by “El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico” that’s called “No Hay Cama Pa Tanta Gente” which is a saying that means there is NOT enough room for everyone!

That is EXACTLY how I feel about Florida after this news report came out.

Apparently, Florida has reached a new population milestone, surpassing 23 million residents this year due to an influx of newcomers from other states and other countries.

As of April 1, Florida’s population stood at 23,002,597, solidifying its position as the third most populous state in the U.S., trailing only California and Texas.

The state added nearly 359,000 residents last year and has consistently grown by 350,000 to 375,000 people annually throughout the decade.







