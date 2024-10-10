Floridians Are Begging For Publix Hurricane Cakes To Make a Comeback

A Publix in Neptune Beach is trying to make the best of the situation by selling hurricane-themed cakes.

As hurricane season rolls around each year, Floridians brace themselves in different ways. From stocking up on supplies to making plans for evacuations, we all have our unique methods of weathering the storm. Yet, there was one delightful delicacy that brought us together: the infamous Publix hurricane cake.

Any Floridians remember the Publix hurricane cakes???? pic.twitter.com/KtlTUnOMs9 — Bri ⸆⸉ | Miami N1&3 🫶🏻✨ (@fireplaceeashes) October 8, 2024

In August 2023, Publix made the surprising decision to discontinue its controversial hurricane cakes, which were as colorful as they were divisive. Shaped like storm radars and adorned with swirling blue, green, red, and white frosting to represent varying storm intensities, these cakes became a beloved staple at many hurricane gatherings. Some even featured cheeky messages like “Leave Florida Alone” or “Go Away,” offering a light-hearted way to express our collective frustration with impending storms.

The decision to remove these cakes from shelves sent shockwaves through the community. Publix cited mixed reviews on social media and claimed the cakes conflicted with company policies. However, as we dive deeper into another hurricane season, it’s clear that the bold dessert is sorely missed—especially in hurricane party hotspots like Miami.

One Reddit user, Italics12, captured the sentiment perfectly with a post titled “Bring Back Hurricane Cakes.” Alongside a nostalgic photo of the vibrant dessert, the plea resonated with many, racking up over 1,400 upvotes and 80 comments in just three days. Italics12 humorously noted, “As we face another hurricane, please bring back the cakes. Will it stop a hurricane? No. But could it be a useful way to take care of aggression? Right now, I have very strong aggression and I want to eat my feelings.”

The responses to this post reflect a divide among Floridians. For many, the hurricane cake symbolized a lighthearted tradition—a way to indulge and cope with the anxiety of storms looming on the horizon. Eating our feelings was transformed into a communal experience, with friends and family gathering to share laughter and sweets while awaiting the storm’s wrath.

On the other hand, some felt that celebrating with cakes during such tumultuous times was insensitive. Hurricanes are not just weather events; they can have devastating effects on families and communities. Acknowledging this, critics argue that there’s a fine line between humor and disrespect, especially when lives are at stake.

As we find ourselves in the thick of another hurricane season, the mixed feelings surrounding the Publix hurricane cake remind us of our shared experiences as Floridians. Whether it’s through laughter, camaraderie, or simple comfort food, these cakes represented more than just a dessert; they were a symbol of resilience, solidarity, and perhaps a touch of humor in the face of nature’s unpredictability.

So, as we prepare for whatever storms may come our way, let’s hold onto those sweet memories of hurricane cakes. Who knows? Maybe one day they’ll make a triumphant return to our tables, allowing us to once again eat our feelings while waiting for the storm to pass. Until then, let’s continue to support one another, share our stories, and perhaps find new traditions that bring us together during this unpredictable time.