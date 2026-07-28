Ford Recalls More Than 565,000 Broncos Over Potential Fire Risk

2022 Ford Bronco SUV car. Luxury crossover car of Ford Bronco SUV type. Car of Ford Bronco parked outdoor. Ford Bronco, front corner view.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 163,256 Ford Broncos. (be free - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you drive a Ford Bronco, you may want to see if your SUV is part of a major new recall.

Ford Motor Company is recalling 565,691 Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs from model years 2021 through 2026 after discovering a wiring issue that could increase the risk of an engine compartment fire.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a wiring harness in the engine compartment can become damaged and short-circuit. If that happens, it could generate excessive heat or sparks, leading to smoke or even a fire that could increase the risk of injury.

Ford estimates that only about 1% of the recalled vehicles are actually affected by the defect, but the company is recalling all impacted models as a precaution.

To fix the issue, Ford dealerships will install protective sheathing over the wiring harness free of charge.

Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed beginning August 24, 2026. If you own a Bronco or Bronco Raptor from the affected model years, you can also check your vehicle’s VIN on the NHTSA website to see if it’s included in the recall.

Owners with questions can contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 26S55.

Even if your Bronco appears to be running normally, Ford recommends having the recall repair completed as soon as it’s available to reduce the risk of a potential fire.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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