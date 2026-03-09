Ford Recalls Nearly 1.74 Million Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Issues

Ford Bronco
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Ford is recalling nearly 1.74 million vehicles in the U.S. due to software issues that could affect rearview camera displays.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some 2021–2026 Ford Broncos and 2021–2024 Ford Edges may experience overheating inside the infotainment system, which could cause the rearview camera to shut down when the vehicle is in reverse.

Another recall impacts 2020–2022 Ford Escapes and Lincoln Corsairs, along with 2020–2024 Lincoln Aviators and Ford Explorers, where the rearview image may appear flipped or inverted.

In total, about 849,310 Broncos and Edges and 889,950 other vehicles are affected.

Ford says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue, but safety officials warn the malfunction could increase crash risks.

Fixes are coming via free software updates, though a solution for some models is still being developed. Drivers can check their VIN on Ford’s recall website or call 866-436-7332 for details.

