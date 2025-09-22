Forget Snow Days — Massachusetts Kids Just Got a Skunk Day

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Students at McKay Elementary in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, got an unexpected three-day weekend after a skunk snuck into the building and sprayed inside a classroom.

The district said it received a call around 1:30 a.m. Friday and quickly confirmed the culprit was contained but had left its mark. Out of caution, officials canceled school for the day while a professional cleaning crew worked to disinfect the area.

Mayor Sam Squailia joked on Facebook, “Sometimes life skunks us… we know the situation really stinks,” while thanking families for their patience.

The school expects to reopen Monday, though Friday will need to be made up in June. For now, kids got a smelly surprise day off courtesy of nature’s most infamous “perfume.”

