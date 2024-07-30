Fort Lauderdale House For Sale Equipped With Jetson Drone Launching Pad and Giant Bottle of Dom

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami’s luxury real estate scene just got even more extravagant with a stunning waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, listed at $47.9 million. Located at 733 Middle River Dr., this 12,000-square-foot gem features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, built in 2022 by developers Dov and Aldo Stark.

The mansion boasts 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, including a gym, salt sauna, and a 12-seat theater. Unique amenities include a drone landing pad, a massive bottle of Dom Pérignon as decor, and two putting greens on the roof.

With 108 feet of deep waterfront space perfect for a super yacht, the property is fully furnished and artfully curated with marble, wood, and gold accents. Previously owned by Anthony DeGradi, the mansion is a true symbol of opulent Miami living.

