Fort Lauderdale House For Sale Equipped With Jetson Drone Launching Pad and Giant Bottle of Dom

Nothing screams Miami like a massive glass-lined modern mansion with gold decor, a giant bottle of Dom Pérignon, a drone landing pad, and two putting greens on its roof. https://t.co/i2o0kXgoEB — Miami New Times (@miaminewtimes) July 28, 2024

Miami’s luxury real estate scene just got even more extravagant with a stunning waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, listed at $47.9 million. Located at 733 Middle River Dr., this 12,000-square-foot gem features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, built in 2022 by developers Dov and Aldo Stark.

The mansion boasts 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, including a gym, salt sauna, and a 12-seat theater. Unique amenities include a drone landing pad, a massive bottle of Dom Pérignon as decor, and two putting greens on the roof.

With 108 feet of deep waterfront space perfect for a super yacht, the property is fully furnished and artfully curated with marble, wood, and gold accents. Previously owned by Anthony DeGradi, the mansion is a true symbol of opulent Miami living.