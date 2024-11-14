Fort Lauderdale Parking Scam Alert!

Downtown Orlando parking program The city said sometime after Memorial Day a new program will roll out allowing you to enter a code on your Park Mobile app and get two free hours instead of paying at a meter. (WFTV Staff)

The City of Fort Lauderdale warns about a new parking payment scam targeting residents and visitors. Here’s the deal: fake QR code stickers have been showing up on parking meters and “Pay by Phone” signs. These sneaky stickers lead to fake websites designed to steal your banking info.

What to Do:

- Only use QR codes from official city signage.

- Pay at the meter or through the city’s authorized mobile apps, Pay By Phone or ParkMobile (for EV stations and the Arts & Science District).

- If you spot a suspicious QR code, report it! Call the City’s Customer Service Line at 954-828-8000 or use the FixItFTL app.

- If you think you’ve been scammed, contact Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Stay safe out there, and always double-check before you scan!