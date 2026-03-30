Fort Lauderdale’s Barbie Dream Fest Compared to “Fyre Fest” Fans Furious After Paying Up to $450

FILE PHOTO: Several Barbie dolls sold at an Independence, Missouri, store contained fentanyl in the packaging.

Barbie fans were promised a dream weekend… but many say it turned into a plastic nightmare.

The Barbie Dream Fest at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale was marketed as the ultimate fan experience, with “interactive attractions,” “unique programming,” and even a “star-studded panel.” But after the first two days, attendees who paid up to $450 say the reality didn’t match the hype.

Social media quickly filled with videos showing a mostly empty convention hall, just a handful of Barbie-themed vendors, and a roller skating rink that looked more like a small patch of concrete than an ’80s disco. The much-anticipated Barbie Dreamhouse experience? Apparently just a photo backdrop with fake grass. Even the swag bags raised eyebrows, with some saying they included little more than hand sanitizer.

Online reactions didn’t hold back. Some compared the event to Fyre Fest and the infamous Willy Wonka immersive flop, while others joked they’d been to more exciting career expos.

For an event built on sparkle and nostalgia, attendees say this one seriously missed the mark.