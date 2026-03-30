Fort Lauderdale’s Barbie Dream Fest Compared to “Fyre Fest” Fans Furious After Paying Up to $450

Barbie dolls on a store shelf
Fentanyl found in Barbie boxes FILE PHOTO: Several Barbie dolls sold at an Independence, Missouri, store contained fentanyl in the packaging. (monticellllo - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Barbie fans were promised a dream weekend… but many say it turned into a plastic nightmare.

The Barbie Dream Fest at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale was marketed as the ultimate fan experience, with “interactive attractions,” “unique programming,” and even a “star-studded panel.” But after the first two days, attendees who paid up to $450 say the reality didn’t match the hype.

@rainbowdollmom Barbie Dream Fest was a nightmare fest. Worst event ever. I got a few nice things from the sparse marketplace. Did you like Barbie Dream Fest? Let me know in the comments. #barbiedreamfest #barbiebarbiecollector #barbienightmarefest ♬ original sound - rainbowdollmom

Social media quickly filled with videos showing a mostly empty convention hall, just a handful of Barbie-themed vendors, and a roller skating rink that looked more like a small patch of concrete than an ’80s disco. The much-anticipated Barbie Dreamhouse experience? Apparently just a photo backdrop with fake grass. Even the swag bags raised eyebrows, with some saying they included little more than hand sanitizer.

Online reactions didn’t hold back. Some compared the event to Fyre Fest and the infamous Willy Wonka immersive flop, while others joked they’d been to more exciting career expos.

For an event built on sparkle and nostalgia, attendees say this one seriously missed the mark.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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