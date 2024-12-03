Free Christmas Trees in Miami, TODAY ONLY

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is giving back this holiday season by distributing 200 free Christmas trees and energy-efficient LED lights. The giveaway, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, will take place Tuesday night from 5-7 p.m. at the Hank Kline Club, 2805 SW 32nd Ave., Miami. Lines open at 4 p.m., and distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis.

FPL energy experts will be on-site to offer tips on reducing energy bills and host the FPL House of Savings Challenge, where participants can win a $150 prize pack.

For over 55 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade have sold Christmas trees, poinsettias, and wreaths to fund programs that support local youth. The tree lot at Hank Kline Club, open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. since November 25, remains a holiday tradition for the community. Proceeds directly benefit the organization’s six clubs and their services.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy holiday festivities while supporting a meaningful cause!

