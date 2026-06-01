Free Hurricane Supplies Will Be Handed Out Across South Florida This Week

Hurricane season is officially underway, and several South Florida organizations are helping residents get ready before the next storm appears on the radar.

CBS News Miami, Neighbors 4 Neighbors and Global Empowerment Mission are teaming up to host hurricane preparedness supply distributions at four locations across Miami Dade and Broward counties on June 6.

The events will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will provide families with essential hurricane preparedness supplies and information designed to help them prepare for what forecasters expect to be another active hurricane season.

Organizers say preparing before a storm threatens South Florida can make a major difference when severe weather arrives.

Residents can pick up supplies at the following locations:

Miami GardensAntioch Missionary Church21311 NW 34th Ave.

HomesteadHarris Field Park1034 NE 8th St.

SunriseAmerant Bank Arena1 Panther Pkwy.

Lauderdale LakesVincent Torres Park4331 NW 36th St.

Officials encourage residents to arrive early, as supplies will be available while they last.

With hurricane season running through November, emergency managers recommend having food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries and important documents ready before any potential storm develops.

For many South Florida families, this free distribution event offers an easy way to get a head start on hurricane season preparation.