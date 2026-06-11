Free Madonna Confessions II Listening Party Coming to South Florida!

Madonna fans can celebrate the release of Confessions II at a free listening party taking place Thursday, July 3, at Floyd in Downtown Miami.

Hosted by the team behind Willy’s and Wynwood Pride, the event gives fans the chance to hear Madonna’s new album together on release day while enjoying DJ sets and a night dedicated to the Queen of Pop.

The listening party runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and admission is free, but an RSVP is required because space is limited.

Confessions II is Madonna’s first studio album since 2019 and serves as the follow up to her iconic 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor. The new project arrives nearly two decades after the original became one of the most successful dance pop albums of the 2000s.

For longtime Madonna fans, it is a chance to experience one of the year’s biggest pop releases with fellow fans right here in South Florida.