FREE SAND BAGS! Cities Distributing Supplies For Hurricane Season

As South Florida braces for potential weather disruptions, cities across the region are stepping up to help residents protect their homes from flooding. Several municipalities have announced free sandbag distribution initiatives to prepare for possible heavy rains and storm surges.

In Hollywood, resident Michael Sloan has become a regular at these sandbag giveaways. “In the last two years, we’ve been flooded out at least three times, especially on the east side,” Sloan shared. Living on 14th Avenue—a notoriously flood-prone area—Sloan has seen three generations of his family face worsening flooding issues. “It’s frustrating. It’s never been like this before,” he lamented.

Both Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale have implemented a “B-Y-O-S” policy—bring your own shovel. In Miami Beach, a sandbag giveaway recently took place, while North Miami Beach held theirs at the end of June and plans another distribution. The City of Miami is also preparing its own giveaway.

Hollywood is proactively preparing for the weekend’s potential storm. The city has placed signs and barriers in flood-prone areas and positioned pumps and barriers to manage heavy rainfall. “The barricades are to prevent people from driving down flooded streets,” explained Hollywood spokesperson Joann Hussey.

Residents can pick up empty sandbags at the Hollywood Parks & Recreation office (1405 S. 28th Ave) and fill them at Jefferson Park, Rotary Park, or Driftwood Community Center. Fort Lauderdale residents can collect free sand at Floyd Hull Stadium/Morton Center or Mills Pond Park, with distribution available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and self-serve daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., though you’ll need to bring your own bags and shovel.

In Miami Lakes, pre-filled sandbags will be available on Friday, August 2, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Royal Oaks Park (16500 NW 87th Ave), with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle, while supplies last.

Take advantage of these resources and prepare now to safeguard your home from impending weather challenges.