Free School Lunch Is Changing in Miami-Dade: Here’s What Parents Need to Know

If you have a child in Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), this is something you’ll want to know before the first day of school.

Last school year, every M-DCPS student received free breakfast and lunch. Now, the district is going back to the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which means only 121 schools will continue offering free meals to every student.

If your child’s school is not on that list, breakfast and lunch will no longer be automatically covered. Families who meet the income requirements can still qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but they will need to complete a meal benefits application.

Between school supplies, uniforms, shoes, and everything else parents are already paying for, this is one more thing worth checking before classes begin. Nobody wants to find out their child needs money for lunch after the school year has already started.

M-DCPS has posted the complete list of participating schools, so you can see whether your child’s campus qualifies before the first bell rings.