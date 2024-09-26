FREE Swimming Lessons For Florida Kids 4 and Under!

In an exciting initiative aimed at enhancing water safety and preventing drowning, Florida has introduced a new program offering free swimming lessons for families with young children. Launched by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program is a collaborative effort between the Florida Department of Health, the Department of Children and Families, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, and various community partners.
Why Swimming Lessons Matter
Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death among children, particularly those aged four and under. This program is designed to equip young children with essential swimming skills and water safety knowledge, giving families the tools they need to keep their little ones safe around water.
How to Apply
Families interested in taking advantage of this invaluable resource can apply for a voucher that covers swimming lessons. Here’s what you need to know:
- Eligibility: The program is specifically for children aged four and under.
- Application Requirements: To apply, parents must provide their child’s date of birth, proof of income, and proof of Florida residency.
- Where to Apply: The application can be conveniently found on the Florida Department of Health’s “Water Smart Florida” website.
A Community Effort
This initiative highlights the importance of community collaboration in promoting health and safety. With support from various state departments and local organizations, the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program aims to make swimming lessons accessible to families who may face financial barriers.