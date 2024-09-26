FREE Swimming Lessons For Florida Kids 4 and Under!

Disney hosts world’s largest swimming lesson event for students Students from non-profit organizations including Boys and Girls Clubs, Elevate Orlando, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and Big Brothers Big Sisters learned how to swim on June 22, 2023 at the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson event at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney’s tropical-themed water park, along with several Walt Disney World Resort pools, hosted more than 650 students for a fun day in the water as attendees participated in swim lessons and water safety activities. (Steven Diaz, photographer) (Steven Diaz/Steven Diaz, photographer)

In an exciting initiative aimed at enhancing water safety and preventing drowning, Florida has introduced a new program offering free swimming lessons for families with young children. Launched by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program is a collaborative effort between the Florida Department of Health, the Department of Children and Families, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, and various community partners.

Why Swimming Lessons Matter

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death among children, particularly those aged four and under. This program is designed to equip young children with essential swimming skills and water safety knowledge, giving families the tools they need to keep their little ones safe around water.

How to Apply

Families interested in taking advantage of this invaluable resource can apply for a voucher that covers swimming lessons. Here’s what you need to know:

Eligibility : The program is specifically for children aged four and under.

To apply, parents must provide their child's date of birth, proof of income, and proof of Florida residency.

: To apply, parents must provide their child’s date of birth, proof of income, and proof of Florida residency. Where to Apply: The application can be conveniently found on the Florida Department of Health’s “Water Smart Florida” website.

A Community Effort

This initiative highlights the importance of community collaboration in promoting health and safety. With support from various state departments and local organizations, the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program aims to make swimming lessons accessible to families who may face financial barriers.