Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Gets His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Gabriel Iglesias, Martin Moreno and Joe Meloche at the ceremony honoring Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 03, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias just added another major milestone to his career, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Long Beach native was honored at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., becoming the 2,838th star on the iconic strip. During the ceremony, he joked that it felt like “the Quinceañera I’ve always wanted” and laughed about being immortalized in front of a Buffalo Wild Wings. Very Fluffy.

Gabriel Iglesias has been doing stand up since 1997 and made history as the first comedian to sell out Dodger Stadium. He now has billions of YouTube views and was recently named one of Billboard’s highest grossing comedians. He dedicated the star to his late mom, Esther, and reminded the crowd that laughing together is one of the most beautiful things.

He is also hitting SoFi Stadium on March 21 for a dual show with Jo Koy, which is going to be huge.

Have you ever seen Fluffy live? Is he one of your favorites, or who is your go to comedian?