Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Is Bringing His Tequila to Miami for a Free Meet & Greet!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias on stage during his hand and footprint in Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater at TCL Chinese Theater on March 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Miami… are you ready?

Gabriel Iglesias is pulling up to the 305 this Saturday, May 2nd, and this time it’s not just about the laughs… it’s about his tequila.

Fluffy is hosting a free meet and greet for his brand, Pocho Fino Tequila, happening from 3 to 5 p.m. in Miami. No tickets, no purchase required… you can really just show up and meet him.

They’ll also have a limited number of pre-signed bottles, so if you’re trying to leave with something exclusive, don’t be late.

Location:8851 SW 136th Street in Miami

And if you know Fluffy, you already know this isn’t going to feel stiff or overly curated. It’s giving good energy, tequila, and a chance to actually interact with him up close.

With everything going on this weekend, especially the F1 madness, this is one of those daytime moments that feels easy to slide into.

So be honest… are you going for the tequila, the meet and greet, or both?

Besitos!