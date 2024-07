Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. There are now over 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon or higher. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Great news for South Florida! Gas prices are down by 20 cents!

The average in Miami-Dade was $3.37 a gallon, down from $3.50 a week ago. Broward’s average was $3.38 a gallon, down from $3.53.

Lucky for you the most expensive places in the Sunshine State to get gas are West Palm Beach, Naples & Gainesville.