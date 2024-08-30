Gatorwine: The Odd Drink Combo You May Need to Try

By Martica Lopez

Forget TikTok trends—there’s a new craze on the internet, and it’s hiding in your pantry. Meet Gatorwine: the unexpected blend of a cheap bottle of wine (under $12) and Gatorade. Yes, you read that right.

This quirky combo first gained fame thanks to YouTube star Andrew Rea of “Binging with Babish,” who described it as, “In a very disgusting and perverse way, I like it.” Many swear by the Glacier Freeze flavor for the perfect mix.

Are you daring enough to try Gatorwine? Let us know in the comments!

